Sonny Carey scores twice as Blackpool beat Fleetwood in Lancashire Senior Cup

Sonny Carey scored twice for the Seasiders, who fielded a more experienced line-up than their Fylde coast neighbours at Bloomfield Road.

It included James Husband, Daniel Gretarsson, Gary Madine and Demetri Mitchell, making his first appearance of the season after injury.

The hosts took the lead in only the third minute, Oli Sarkic finding the bottom corner from Madine's pass

Fleetwood went close on 20 minutes, when Chris Conn-Clarke's free-kick flew just wide.

At the other end, Billy Crellin made an excellent save from Madine's close-range header.

Highly-rated Fleetwood prospect Paddy Lane, who impressed off the bench against Sunderland on Saturday, was in the wars and was forced off after half an hour.

Mitchell went close four minutes before the break, dispossessing Barry Baggley and surging forward only to shoot wide.

Carey increased the lead on the stroke of half-time, shooting across Town keeper Crellin.

The Blackpool forward scored his second just past the hour after linking up well with Madine.

Conn-Clarke had another opportunity for Town, denied by keeper Stuart Moore after a strong run into the box

Blackpool substitute Ewan Bange was denied twice late on, striking a post moments after seeing an effort blocked by Billy Batch.

Blackpool: S Moore, Sinclair, Husband, Gretarsson, Casey, Trusty, Sarkic, Antwi, Madine, Carey, Mitchell; Subs: Monks, Apter, Mariette, J Moore, Bange.

Fleetwood: Crellin (GK), Baggley, Bird, Conn-Clarke, Edmondson, Hayes, Johnston, Lane, Matete, Teale, Thiam; Subs: Rees, Batch, Boyle, Raffie, Thompson.