Donovan Lescott in action for the Blackpool first team

The youngsters will leave the Seasiders upon the expiry of their current deals, alongside first team members Marvin Ekpiteta, Matty Virtue, Callum Connolly and Shayne Lavery.

Among the departing development squad players is Donovan Lescott, who is the son of former Manchester City, Everton and Aston Villa defender Joleon Lescott.

The midfielder joined Blackpool from Salford City back in 2022, and was among the youngsters to be handed their senior debuts in the EFL Trophy tie against Morecambe back in November.

Luke Mariette, Will Squires and Tayt Trusty also featured in the game against the Shrimps at Bloomfield Road, and will leave the club this summer as well after coming through the ranks with the Seasiders.

Dannen Francis, Brad Holmes and Mackenzie Chapman are the other youngsters that are set to depart when their current deals expire.