Son of ex-Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa defender ready to 'kick-start' career after Blackpool exit
The 20-year-old was among the development squad players to leave Bloomfield Road earlier this summer following the conclusion of his contract with the Seasiders.
During his time on the Fylde Coast, Lescott made one senior appearance in Tangerine, with his professional debut coming against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy last November.
The midfielder, who is the son of former Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and England defender Joleon Lescott, has now joined North West Counties Football League side West Didsbury and Chorlton.
His debut for the club came from the bench in a 3-0 victory in their season opener against Glossop North End.
West are back in action again this evening, as they take on Stockport Town in their first away outing of the campaign.
Head coach Paul Marshall, who featured twice on loan for Blackpool in 2009 during his own playing career, is excited to work with Lescott going forward.
“Donovan has been in full time football for the past few years at Salford city and Blackpool FC last season,” he told the West website.
“I’ve known him for a few years so I managed to get him to come to West. He’s someone who wants to kick-start his football career by playing regular first-team football.
“He’s come to us late in pre-season so has some work to do to catch up on his fitness but we could have a real talent on our hands if he works hard.”
