Son of ex-Bristol City, Preston North End and Sheffield United defender signs first professional contract with Blackpool while decision is made on ex-Bolton Wanderers man
The 18-year-old full-back picked up his first taste of senior football in the most recent campaign, spending time out on loan with both Nantwich Town and Lancaster City, as well as playing for the Seasiders’ youth teams.
His performances in the last 12 months saw him named as the club’s Under-18’s Player of the Season Award.
On signing his first senior contract, Hill told the club website: “It feels great to finally have signed professional terms. There's been a lot of ups and downs throughout this season and my time in the academy, but I have always worked hard and feel like this is the reward for that at the early stages of my career.
"I owe a lot to the coaches in the academy who have helped develop my game massively over the last two years."
Tyler is the son of former Bristol City, Preston North End and Sheffield United defender Matt Hill – who also had a short stint himself at Bloomfield Road.
Football runs in the family, with his brother James making five Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season, as well as previously spending time on loan with Hearts and Blackburn Rovers after starting his career with Fleetwood Town.
Blackpool have also announced that goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman has signed a new 12 month deal with the club.
The 21-year-old made the move to the Fylde Coast from Bolton Wanderers last summer, and acted as an understudy for both Dan Grimshaw and Richard O’Donnell last season, with his game time coming with the development squad.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.