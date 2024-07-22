Tyler Hill

Blackpool youngster Tyler Hill states the club’s pre-season camp in Spain provided him with a vital opportunity to work closely with some of the Seasiders’ senior figures.

The 18-year-old, who penned his first professional deal at Bloomfield Road last month, was among a number of development squad players who made the trip to Andalucia and featured in Friday’s friendly with Cadiz - which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Hill’s performances for Blackpool’s youth teams last season saw him named as the club’s Under-18’s Player of the Season Award, while he also enjoyed a taste of non-league football while out on loan with Nantwich Town and Lancaster City.

The defender is the son of former Bristol City, Preston North End and Sheffield United defender Matt Hill, who also had a short stint himself in Tangerine, while his brother James currently plays for Bournemouth.

Hill states he enjoyed his time in Spain with the Seasiders first-team, and credited three players in particular for the impact they had on him.

“I was around players like Hayden Coulson and Jordan Gabriel, learning what I could from them,” he told the club website.

“But players in other positions also helped me, like Oliver Norburn, who explained things well and showed me how to improve in certain areas.

“Me and Jaden (Jones) loved being around the first-team, they were really welcoming and they continue to be, but having him there alongside me really helped me out and made me feel comfortable.

“I’ve been able to learn a lot from them across pre-season, not just in Spain.

“I know what the staff expect from me now and having a taste of first-team action makes me eager for more chances.

“It was a great feeling to make my debut against Fylde, but it was all a learning curve ahead of the following game against Cadiz and making sure I used that experience in a positive manner during the week of training.

“It was great to be in a new environment. It’s different when you are training with the first-team because of how tough it is and how hard you have to work, especially when it is so hot.”