Blackpool interim boss Richard Keogh says he was gutted for his side after they gave up a three-goal lead in their 4-4 draw away to Cambridge United.

The game at the Abbey Stadium was the Seasiders’ first outing since the sacking of Neil Critchley last week, following back-to-back defeats at the start of the new League One season.

James Husband claimed a brace, before Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard both found the back of the net to give Blackpool a 4-1 lead at the Abbey Stadium.

After firing past Richard O’Donnell in the first half, former Seasiders striker Shayne Lavery scored the U’s’ equaliser in the 75th minute, after Danny Andrew and Brandon Njoku had pulled goals back.

When asked if Blackpool players were mentally fatigued by the end of the Cambridge game after the events of the last week, Keogh responded: “Maybe, I just feel like they put so much into the game, the intensity was incredible - they were brilliant.

“When the goal happened at 4-2, it felt like we were in control of the game. That’s how it felt but I’ll have to watch it back.

“There’s something to definitely look at, because if it’s apparent and something changed, then we need to make sure it’s corrected.

“We feel like we know what to correct without seeing it, but you could feel it a little bit and we’ve just got to manage the game better in those moments.

“I could be wrong until I see it back. I’m just gutted for the guys, because we played so well and we deserved to win.”