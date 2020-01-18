'Something has to change soon': Latest defeat at Lincoln sees pressure mount on Blackpool boss Simon Grayson

Tyreece John-Jules' strike condemned Blackpool to yet another disappointing defeat
Blackpool slumped to 15th in the League One table with a 1-0 defeat at Lincoln City - their fourth loss in their last five league outings.

Here's what Pool fans had to say about the result: