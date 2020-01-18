'Something has to change soon': Latest defeat at Lincoln sees pressure mount on Blackpool boss Simon Grayson Tyreece John-Jules' strike condemned Blackpool to yet another disappointing defeat Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool slumped to 15th in the League One table with a 1-0 defeat at Lincoln City - their fourth loss in their last five league outings. Here's what Pool fans had to say about the result: Blackpool land Premier League man, Peterborough United star in 'talks', Portsmouth boss reveals transfer plans: Rumours Simon Grayson says Blackpool players can't afford to 'sulk' after they slip to another defeat, this time at Lincoln