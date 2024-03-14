Cricketers, politicians and musicians are among the categories of celebrities that support the likes of Blackpool, Preston North End, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers- with one even having the backing of royalty.
Here’s some of the most notable fans of football clubs in Lancashire:
1. Steven Croft (Blackpool)
Blackpool-born cricket Steven Croft is said to be a Seasiders fan. The Lancashire all rounder has been a half time guest at Bloomfield Road on a number of occasions. Photo: David Rogers
2. Mark Lawrenson (Preston North End)
Former Liverpool defender and TV pundit Mark Lawrenson is a Preston North End fan. Photo: Clint Hughes
3. Jordan North (Burnley)
Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North is a well-known Clarets fan. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack
4. Tim Farron MP (Blackburn Rovers)
Former leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron is a Blackburn Rovers fan. Photo: Finnbarr Webster
5. Graham Kelly (Blackpool)
Former FA Chief Executive Graham Kelly is a Tangerines supporter. Photo: Getty Images
6. Ryan Brierley (Preston North End)
Preston-born rugby league player Ryan Brierley is a North End fan. The fullback is currently with Salford Red Devils, having previously played for the likes of Leigh and Toronto. Photo: Jess Hornby