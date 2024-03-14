Some of the most notable fans of clubs in Lancashire- Blackpool’s famous faces compared with Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley

The football clubs in Lancashire boast a number of famous fans between them.
By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

Cricketers, politicians and musicians are among the categories of celebrities that support the likes of Blackpool, Preston North End, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers- with one even having the backing of royalty.

Here’s some of the most notable fans of football clubs in Lancashire:

Blackpool-born cricket Steven Croft is said to be a Seasiders fan. The Lancashire all rounder has been a half time guest at Bloomfield Road on a number of occasions.

Blackpool-born cricket Steven Croft is said to be a Seasiders fan. The Lancashire all rounder has been a half time guest at Bloomfield Road on a number of occasions. Photo: David Rogers

Former Liverpool defender and TV pundit Mark Lawrenson is a Preston North End fan.

Former Liverpool defender and TV pundit Mark Lawrenson is a Preston North End fan. Photo: Clint Hughes

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North is a well-known Clarets fan.

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North is a well-known Clarets fan. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Former leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron is a Blackburn Rovers fan.

Former leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron is a Blackburn Rovers fan. Photo: Finnbarr Webster

Former FA Chief Executive Graham Kelly is a Tangerines supporter.

Former FA Chief Executive Graham Kelly is a Tangerines supporter. Photo: Getty Images

Preston-born rugby league player Ryan Brierley is a North End fan. The fullback is currently with Salford Red Devils, having previously played for the likes of Leigh and Toronto.

Preston-born rugby league player Ryan Brierley is a North End fan. The fullback is currently with Salford Red Devils, having previously played for the likes of Leigh and Toronto. Photo: Jess Hornby

