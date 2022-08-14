Some good performances even in defeat: How Blackpool's players rated during Swansea City loss

Oliver Ntcham scored three minutes from time to steal the three points for Russell Martin’s men at Bloomfield Road.
But how did Pool’s players perform? Here’s our ratings...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10
A busy afternoon for the keeper, who made a couple of wonder saves. Distribution wasn’t the best though.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Callum Connolly - 6/10
Fairly typical stuff from Connolly, who was solid and reliable. Bit sloppy at times during the first-half but improved.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10
Looked a little shaky in the first-half where he was caught out of position. But made a miraculous block to save a certain goal.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Rhys Williams - 6/10
A little indecisive and hesitant early on, but otherwise solid enough. In the right place at the right time to clear his lines.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth