Sol Campbell leaves manager's job at Macclesfield two days after Blackpool win

Sol Campbell has left his manager's job at Macclesfield Town just two days after leading the League Two side to a win against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.

The 44-year-old has departed by "mutual consent" according to a statement from the club.

It comes just hours after Macclesfield defeated the Seasiders on penalties in the first round of the Carabao Cup after drawing 2-2 during normal time.

Campbell, who arrived at Moss Rose at the back end of 2018, kept Macclesfield in League Two thanks to a run of just two defeats from their final 10 games.

"Macclesfield Town gave me a great beginning in the managerial side of the game and fantastic learning curve which I am truly grateful for," he said.

"I would like to thank all the players and staff for their support during my time at the Moss Rose and also all the loyal fans, whose belief at the end of last season ultimately played a tangible role in our success."

His departure, which Macclesfield said had been agreed "in the most amicable of ways", is the first managerial exit from any club in England's top four divisions this season.

It comes amid off-field financial issues at the club, with players considering boycotting their final game of last season in protest about unpaid wages after they were paid late for three consecutive months.

On Wednesday, six former Silkmen players defended their decision to lead a winding-up petition against the club, following criticism in a club statement.

The six players applied to dismiss the petition once their money had been recovered and said it was a "last resort".

HM Revenue and Customs later took over the petition, which has been adjourned until 11 September.