Sky Sports ditch upcoming Blackpool League One fixture - with new date confirmed

Blackpool’s upcoming game away to Burton Albion will no longer be shown live by Sky Sports.

The fixture between the two teams was due to take place on Thursday February 6 after being selected for broadcast, but will now take place a few days later.

Steve Bruce’s side will now travel to the Pirelli Stadium on February 8, with the match kicking off in the usual Saturday 3pm slot.

In a statement confirming the change, the club wrote: “Blackpool's trip to face Burton Albion has been rescheduled.

“The Seasiders match against the Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium will now be played on Saturday 8 February, kick-off 3pm.

“The Sky Bet League One fixture was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 6 February, with kick-off at 8pm. This was due to Sky Sports choosing the fixture to be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Football.

“However, with other sporting events now taking place on the same night, Sky Sports will now no longer televise the fixture between Pool and the Brewers.

“Whilst moving the fixture at this late stage isn’t ideal, the club’s number one priority is ensuring as many fans can attend as possible and the club alongside Burton Albion have agreed moving the fixture back to Saturday at 3pm will provide more fans with the opportunity to attend the game.

“The club would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and anyone who cannot attend the new date will be able to claim a full refund from the ticket office. Please note this must be done before the day of the game.

“Tickets for the original fixture will remain valid for those who can still attend the match.”