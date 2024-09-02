Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool start their EFL Trophy campaign on Tuesday night as they welcome Crewe Alexandra to Bloomfield Road (K.O. 7pm).

The Seasiders head into the game thin on the ground personnel-wise, with a number of players missing Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

Elkan Baggott has missed the last two games through injury, while Hayden Coulson, Olly Casey and Ryan Finnigan also joined him on the sidelines after experiencing issues in the 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup.

Albie Morgan was also among the absent players, with the midfielder yet to feature this season due to a quad problem.

Meanwhile, Zac Ashworth, Rob Apter and Dom Ballard have all been selected for international duty, so will be unavailable as well, meaning opportunities could be presented to others.

Here’s a look at some of the players that could get their chance:

Jake Daniels

Jake Daniels, who made his senior debut for the Seasiders back in 2022, was with the first-team throughout pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Bradford Park Avenue, before a one-year option was exercised to keep him at Bloomfield Road.

With Ballard on England U20 duty, an opportunity could present itself to Daniels.

Tyler Hill

Tyler Hill is another player who picked up first-team experience throughout pre-season, after signing professional terms at the start of the summer.

The 18-year-old spent time on loan with both Lancaster City and Nantwich Town last season.

At the weekend, the defender was in action for the U18s against Accrington Stanley.

Tyler Hill

Alex Lankshear

Alex Lankshear is another one of Blackpool’s youngsters who could be called upon in the EFL Trophy.

The 21-year-old made his senior debut for the Seasiders on the final day of the 2022/23 season, before spending a brief spell with Dorking Wanderers last year.

Alex Lankshear

Dom Thompson

Throughout the summer transfer window, it looked as if Dominic Thompson would be leaving Blackpool.

The wing-back, who has been working his way back from surgery at the start of summer, was out of favour of former Neil Critchley, and still finds himself down the pecking order.

Nonetheless, if deemed match fit, he could be given an opportunity against Crewe due to Ashworth being with Wales U21s and Coulson nursing an injury.

Harry Tyrer

Tuesday night’s game could give Harry Tyrer his first taste of life at Bloomfield Road.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper arrived on the Fylde Coast last week on loan from Everton, and is the replacement for Dan Grimshaw - who has joined Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.

Richard O’Donnell remained between the sticks on Saturday, but Tyrer could now be set to take over.

Odeluga Offiah

Odeluga Offiah joined the Seasiders on Deadline Day on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

With Blackpool low on defensive numbers, the 21-year-old could be thrown straight in for his debut.