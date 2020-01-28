Six-goal victory for Blackpool FC Ladies

Blackpool FC Ladies were 6-0 winners at Leigh RMI

Leigh RMI 0

Blackpool FC Ladies 6

Maisie Rogers scored a hat-trick as a young Blackpool side gave a solid performance. Caitlin Ellis went through on goal to open the scoring after linking up well with Leah Fielding.

Fielding slotted home the second herself after full-back Alice Earnshaw broke forward to play her in.

Rogers finished a great cross by Molly Kelly for her first and Blackpool’s third.

April Oldfield started the move which ended with Ellis feed ing Rogers for her second. Earnshaw was again involved in the fifth, a third for Rogers from Megan Illingworth’s precise cross.

Illingworth completed the scoring herself from Charlotte Marshall’s clever pass. Outstanding defence and distribution saw Charmaine Cardwell named player of the match.