Six contenders to be Blackpool's player of the season amid up and down campaign in battle to reach the play-offs

At the moment, claiming the final play-off spot looks like a tough ask for the Seasiders, who currently sit six points off sixth place Oxford United with four games remaining. Lincoln City are also four ahead of Neil Critchley’s side, while Stevenage are just behind them on goal difference.
Despite their inconsistencies, there have been players in Tangerine who have impressed in both defence and attack throughout the campaign.
Here’s our six contenders to be Blackpool player of the year:
1. Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw has continually grown and improved between the sticks throughout the campaign- with his best certainly coming in the second half of the season. He's been vital in so many games, which has proven to be the difference in gaining points. Even in matches where the Seasiders' haven't been great, he's produced big moments to keep scores down. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
2. Dan Grimshaw (Continued)
The ex-Manchester City youngster's most impressive game in recent weeks was the 0-0 draw with Portsmouth, where he stepped up at key times to earn Critchley's side the three points. In total he has now kept 16 clean sheets, which is the joint second best number in the league. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington has proven to be a great addition at the back following his move from Shrewsbury last summer. He's been a solid part of the Seasiders' back three and has really made that right-sided centre back role his own. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Matthew Pennington (Continued)
Consistency has been key for Pennington in his 31 league appearances this season, and he's also popped up with a couple of goals, including the recent winner away to Northampton Town. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Olly Casey
Olly Casey was the highlight of Blackpool's back three for large parts of the first half of the season. The 23-year-old got a chance in the team early on through injury and took it with both hands, proving to be a dominant figure at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Olly Casey (Continued)
A three match suspension in October saw Casey lose his regular spot in the team, and he's had to work hard for his chances since. In the last month, he's covered for James Husband on the left side of the back three. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns