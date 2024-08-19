Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool defender Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was absent from Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Stockport County.

Rob Apter was given the green light in the wing-back position against the Hatters, while CJ Hamilton was introduced in the role off the bench.

Lawrence-Gabriel missed both the beginning and the end of the Seasiders’ pre-season through injury, and is currently behind the fitness levels of his teammates.

The 25-year-old was included on the bench in last week’s EFL Cup game away to Burton Albion, but has missed both of Blackpool’s League One fixtures.

Throughout the summer, the defender has been linked with a move away from the Fylde Coast.

Lincoln City were initially said to be looking at the former Nottingham Forest youngster, before it was reported Oxford United had seen two bids rejected.

Last week, Seasiders head coach Neil Critchley stated there had been no fresh approaches for Lawrence-Gabriel, who initially made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan in 2020, before making his stay permanent.

Discussing the wing-back’s absence against Stockport, the Blackpool boss explained: “He’s missed 50 percent of pre-season, his match minutes are the lowest out of everyone in the squad.

“He needs a period of time to train and improve his fitness, having just returned last week.

“Hopefully we can build up his minutes in the next few weeks and he can stake a claim.”