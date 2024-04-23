Simulating the final weekend of the League One season- here's the outcome of Blackpool's play-off battle with Barnsley, Lincoln City and Oxford United

It is set to be an exciting end to the season in the battle for the League One play-offs.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

Blackpool travel to Reading next Saturday with their top six hopes still alive, albeit in the hands of results elsewhere. Their 3-2 victory over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, leaves the Seasiders just two points off the Yorkshire outfit following their recent drop off in form, which has seen them go five games without picking up a win.

The Tykes, who currently sit in fifth on 75 points, finish their campaign at home to Northampton Town, and will need three points to guarantee a play-off place.

Just below them by a point in sixth is Lincoln City, who moved above Oxford United after beating Cheltenham Town 2-1, leaving their fate in their own hands ahead of their meeting with Portsmouth on the final day.

As for the U’s, they are in seventh on goal difference following their 1-1 draw with Stevenage at the Kassam Stadium on Friday night, and finish the campaign away to Exeter City.

Blackpool trail both the Imps and Des Buckingham’s side by a point, and are reliant on two of the three other games elsewhere going their way.

We’ve simulated the final games for all four teams, here’s the results:

Four teams are fighting it out for the final two spots in the top six.

1. Who will claim a place in the play-offs?

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

The EA Sports FC simulation saw Barnsley pick up a 1-0 victory over Northampton.

2. Barnsley 1-0 Northampton Town

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The outcome of the simulated game between Lincoln and Portsmouth saw the Imps on the end of a 2-1 defeat to the League One champions.

3. Lincoln City 1-2 Portsmouth

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The EA Sports FC simulation predicts Oxford United will pick up a 1-0 victory against Exeter at St James Park, courtesy of a second half goal.

4. Exeter City 0-1 Oxford United

Photo: Harry Trump

The EA Sports FC simulation saw Blackpool fall behind ahead of the half hour mark, which proved to be enough for Reading to claim a 1-0 win. If this happens in real life, the Seasiders' play-off dream will be over regardless of what happens elsewhere.

5. Reading 1-0 Blackpool

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Based on the EA Sports FC simulation, Blackpool will finish in eighth on 73 points.

6. Blackpool's final position: 8th

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

