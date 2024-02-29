News you can trust since 1873
Simulating Blackpool’s remaining 11 League One games to see how they fare against the likes of Barnsley and Derby County

Blackpool have just 11 league games left to salvage something from the 2023/24 season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

The Seasiders are currently six points off the play-off places, and have played more times than some of the teams above them. Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat away to Leyton Orient, Neil Critchley’s side have now dropped down to ninth in the table.

Using EA Sports FC 24, we have individually simulated all of Blackpool’s remaining fixtures this season to see how many points they could end up with, and whether the game believes they’ve got what it takes to beat the teams standing between them and a potential top six finish.

Here’s what happened- and hopefully it’ll be slightly more exciting in real life:

We've simulated Blackpool's remaining games on EAFC 24.

1. How will the Seasiders finish the season?

We've simulated Blackpool's remaining games on EAFC 24.

Jordan Rhodes was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders, as the striker pulled Neil Critchley's side level in a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town.

2. Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Blackpool

Jordan Rhodes was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders, as the striker pulled Neil Critchley's side level in a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town.

Top of the table Portsmouth pick up three points at Bloomfield Road.

3. Blackpool 0-1 Portsmouth

Top of the table Portsmouth pick up three points at Bloomfield Road.

The simulation between Blackpool and Northampton finished 0-0.

4. Northampton Town 0-0 Blackpool

The simulation between Blackpool and Northampton finished 0-0.

Jordan Rhodes finds the back of the net again, as the Seasiders come from behind to draw with Wigan.

5. Wigan Athletic 1-1 Blackpool

Jordan Rhodes finds the back of the net again, as the Seasiders come from behind to draw with Wigan.

The simulated game between Blackpool and Fleetwood Town finished in a goalless draw.

6. Blackpool 0-0 Fleetwood Town

The simulated game between Blackpool and Fleetwood Town finished in a goalless draw.

