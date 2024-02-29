The Seasiders are currently six points off the play-off places, and have played more times than some of the teams above them. Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat away to Leyton Orient, Neil Critchley’s side have now dropped down to ninth in the table.

Using EA Sports FC 24, we have individually simulated all of Blackpool’s remaining fixtures this season to see how many points they could end up with, and whether the game believes they’ve got what it takes to beat the teams standing between them and a potential top six finish.

Here’s what happened- and hopefully it’ll be slightly more exciting in real life:

How will the Seasiders finish the season? We've simulated Blackpool's remaining games on EAFC 24.

Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Blackpool Jordan Rhodes was on the scoresheet for the Seasiders, as the striker pulled Neil Critchley's side level in a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town.

Blackpool 0-1 Portsmouth Top of the table Portsmouth pick up three points at Bloomfield Road.

Northampton Town 0-0 Blackpool The simulation between Blackpool and Northampton finished 0-0.

Wigan Athletic 1-1 Blackpool Jordan Rhodes finds the back of the net again, as the Seasiders come from behind to draw with Wigan.