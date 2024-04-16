'Simply the best:' Blackpool faithful pay tribute to legendary manager on anniversary of his passing
The former Hartlepool and Mansfield defender took charge at Bloomfield Road in 1990, and guided the Seasiders to successive play-off finals. After a penalty shootout defeat to Torquay in 1991, he successfully took the club to the third tier of English football the following year, beating Scunthorpe United on spot kicks after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.
He departed the Fylde Coast in 1994, and later coached the likes of Scarborough, Southport and Cardiff City, before his death in 2002 following a battle with cancer.
To mark the anniversary of his passing, Blackpool took to social media to post the moment the club gained promotion in 1992, with fans being quick to share their own thoughts.
One wrote: “I will never forget that day. When (David) Eyres smashed in that penalty after the awful drive home the year before. Billy Ayre will always be my favourite manager. Can’t see that changing in my lifetime.”
Another agreed: “Simply the best in my time following the club, nobody can convince me otherwise. Others may have achieved more but he connected with us fans more than anyone else.”
A third added: “Still the king. Some of the best exciting football I’ve seen in 54 years watching the Pool. The bond with the fans was something else.”
A fourth wrote: “The first manager I saw, fell in love with his passion. His football was exciting, he got the fans and got the club. RIP King Billy, gone but never forgotten.”
