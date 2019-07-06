Simon Sadler: Simon Grayson is the man to get Blackpool into the Championship

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler believes new boss Simon Grayson is the man to get the Seasiders out of League One and into the Championship.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson takes over as manager of Blackpool FC from Terry McPhillips



It comes after Grayson was appointed the club's new manager on a two-year deal, replacing former boss Terry McPhillips.

He opted to hand in his resignation earlier in the week, citing the fact it was never his intention to become a manager in the first place.

That left Blackpool little time to appoint a new boss ahead of the new season, but they've moved swiftly to bring Grayson back to the club.

And new owner Sadler believes the 49-year-old is the right man to achieve his aim of achieving an immediate promotion to the Championship.

“It was important to act swiftly and appoint a new manager who can hit the ground running," he said.

"Simon’s achievements at this level and above speak for themselves. He has a proven track record of getting teams promoted from this division and had great success at this club previously, building a team full of winners and leaders who set the platform for the years that followed.

“As I stated on Monday, the goal is to get this club back in the Championship within the next few years and Simon is the man to help us achieve that.”

Grayson, who previously managed Blackpool between 2005 and 2008, will now link up with the squad for the pre-season training camp in Scotland and will take charge of his first match at Dundee on Tuesday night.

It is understood it was entirely McPhillips’ decision to leave and there’s no suggestion the board forced him to step aside in order to bring in their own manager.

It is also the club’s thinking that, with four promotions from the third tier to his name with four different clubs, Grayson will be the ideal man to help the club’s immediate aim of getting back to the Championship.