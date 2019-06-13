Simon Sadler: It is my great honour to become the new owner of Blackpool Football Club

Blackpool Football Club's new owner Simon Sadler has spoken for the first time since being unveiled as the club's new custodian.

The lifelong Blackpool fan has purchased 96.2 per cent of the shares in the club as well as 100 per cent of the hotel.

Sadler's takeover has already received approval from the High Court and EFL.

The 49-year-old held senior roles in finance before setting up an asset management business, Segantii Capital Management, in Hong Kong in 2007, where he remains Chief Investment Officer.

“It is my great honour and privilege to become the owner and custodian of Blackpool Football Club," Sadler said.

"By providing financial stability and investment over time, my intention is for the club to achieve its full potential.

"I will ensure that the club is managed with the interests of all stakeholders in mind.

“I would like to thank the joint receivers and the current board, management and staff for having chaperoned the club during this time of transition.

"I would also like to thank the fans and the wider community for re-engaging with the club after a lengthy period of turmoil.

“I look forward to the release of the fixture list on 20 June 2019 and to the season ahead. UTMP!”