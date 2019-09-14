Simon Grayson to haul players in for extra training after Milton Keynes defeat

Simon Grayson has ordered his Blackpool players in for extra training on Sunday after his side slumped to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home to Milton Keynes.

The Seasiders lost and conceded three goals for the second week running.

Russell Martin slammed the away side in front after just five minutes, before more costly errors saw Jordan Houghton and David Kasumu complete the scoring in the second period.

“I’m hugely disappointed and angry," Grayson said post-match.

“To win any football match you’ve got to do a lot of factors. You’ve got to make sure you defend properly as individuals and as a team, you keep retention of the ball in midfield areas and when you get to the top end of the pitch you’ve got to be ruthless, inventive and do whatever you can to score goals.

“But we had none of those factors today and we were a soft touch right the way through the team.

“We started the game alright but we give away another goal that was avoidable.

“We were a big strong team today but we didn’t deal with the set piece well enough in the first phase and there was no reaction once the ball bounced.

“That gives the opposition something to hang onto when they’re away from home.

“It shouldn’t disrupt our game plan but it obviously does. The first goal in any game is vital.

“That allowed them to sit back and soak pressure up but we didn’t have any inventiveness about us and we put balls into the box that were too predictable.

“Then we make stupid mistakes in the second half that kill the game for us.

“We never looked like scoring but to concede the three goals last week and then another three today is obviously very, very, very disappointing.”

A visibly angry Pool boss said the players will be in for training on Sunday as they look to rectify matters before Tuesday night's trip to Doncaster Rovers.

“The opposition hasn’t had to work hard for the goals, they’ve not scored absolutely worldies or put the ball in the top corner from 25 yards," he added.

“First one again is a set piece where we didn’t react, the second one Tilty (Curtis Tilt) has fallen over the ball and the third one we didn’t stay with runners and the lad has a free shot on goal.

“We didn’t have any opportunities like that and we didn’t have that desire to stop the opposition.

“We’ve got to go back to the basics and that’s getting some clean sheets and making sure we’re hard to play against.

“That will start in the morning when we go back in to work.”