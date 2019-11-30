Simon Grayson spells out Blackpool’s potential financial rewards for FA Cup victory against Maidstone United

A potentially lucrative FA Cup third round tie against one of the Premier League big boys is a huge incentive for Blackpool as well as non-league minnows Maidstone United.

That’s according to Pool boss Simon Grayson, who would love to see a repeat of last season’s encounter between the Seasiders and giants Arsenal at Bloomfield Road.

While Grayson is refusing to look past Maidstone, who are currently ninth in the National League South, he knows what’s at stake for his side.

He said: “It’s a massive game because of the incentive of getting through to the third round of the FA Cup.

“Put that together with the disappointing performance (in the EFL Trophy against Scunthorpe United) on Wednesday night, then it should give us a real edge to our team.

“There’s no bigger incentive than to be in the hat for the draw on Monday night and see where it takes us – because it is the exciting part of the draw.

“The club obviously played Arsenal last year and those games are great opportunities for the players and supporters to see some world-class players.

“But we play against Maidstone first which we know is going to be a really tough game.

“I’ve watched a couple of videos and we’ve had them watched three times already, so we’re certainly not underestimating anybody.

“John Still is an experienced coach who has been around the block so we know what we need to do, we’re not getting ahead of ourselves and thinking about the draw.

“We’ve got to win the game and anything after that is a bonus.”

While the cash of a lucrative third round draw could prove life-changing for Maidstone, Grayson says Pool must look after themselves first.

He added: “I think it would be the case for any club that if you manage to get through and get a big draw, the cash would become available for you to spend.

“It’s so important for clubs in League One and Two to generate revenue from a big cup tie. It can make the rest of the season, or even the following seasons, and make the club financially secure.

“Just because we’ve got a wealthy owner doesn’t mean we don’t want to get a big tie and go through, because every little penny helps.

“If you get to the later stages of the competition then it lifts everybody’s profile.

“But ultimately Maidstone is the first port of call and there’s no point talking about what might happen in the third round because we have to do the business.”