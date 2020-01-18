Simon Grayson says Blackpool players can't afford to 'sulk' after they slip to another defeat, this time at Lincoln

Simon Grayson says his Blackpool players can't afford to "sulk" after they slumped to yet another defeat, this time suffering a 1-0 loss at Lincoln City.

READ MORE: Pressure mounts on Simon Grayson as Blackpool slip to another defeat, this time at Lincoln



Tyreece John-Jules' second-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides, as the Seasiders suffered their fourth defeat from their past five league games.

Pool, who are now without a win in their last eight outings in all competitions, now sit 15th in the League One table.

“It’s been a feeling of frustration for a few weeks now," Grayson said post-match.

“You look over the course of the game and for the first 15 to 20 minutes we were the better team.

“We asked the players to be better on the ball, we asked them to keep the ball and they did that and I thought we controlled the game.

“We hit the post from a corner and the game changes a little bit if that goes in.

“I thought it was a poor decision for their penalty, which was soft. But after that we didn’t do enough.

“We’re doing okay but again, the players aren’t playing with the confidence they were six weeks ago.

“We’ve got to take responsibility and dig deep and when it’s not going well, you’ve got to work even harder.

“If it’s not going for you on the pitch and you’ve made a couple of stray passes, then do the next one simply and get back into the game.

“It probably just sums it up at this moment in time that the goal should have been a corner for us rather than a goal kick to start with.

“Then in our own half Ben Heneghan blasts it straight at Jay Spearing and it goes straight to their lad who plays the striker through on goal.

“We’re not getting those breaks but we know we have to do better individually as both players and staff to get us out of this sticky position.”

Pool had no luck on their side once again, conceding a soft first-half penalty which was well saved by Mark Howard.

Lincoln's goal also summed up their recent woes - but Grayson knows they have to make their own luck in this game.

“I’ve been in the game 30 odd years and I know exactly what it’s like at times," he added.

“Six weeks ago when we were beating Peterborough and Fleetwood and teams like that, those chances probably would have gone in.

“It’s hitting the post and before it would have come back to us whereas now it’s going the other side.

“What do you do? Do you sulk in the dressing room and sulk at home tonight? Or do you come in Monday morning and make sure we turn those unfortunate breaks against us into positive ones.

“It’s been highlighted again that at the top end of the pitch, and I’m not just talking about the strikers, I’m talking about wide players and attacking midfield players - they’re not playing with the freedom or with the shackles off.

“That’s not from us as staff, we want the players to go and express themselves. But we’re not seeing enough creativity or improvisation.

“Again, that doesn’t come from us, that’s the players having the belief and confidence in themselves.

“They’ll never get a rollicking from me for trying to do something in the final third but too many are taking the safe option.

“We’ve got new players in this week who are certainly going to give us a lift.

“We saw Gary Madine come on who was really strong and powerful and does exactly what it says on the tin.

“I thought Joe Nuttall when he came on did well and affected the game.

“But we’ve also got other players that are in the group now that will be coming into the team next week.”