Simon Grayson satisfied with Blackpool's pre-season progress after Barrow win

Simon Grayson says he's satisfied with the progress his Blackpool side are making with their pre-season preparations.

The Seasiders opened their pre-season account with a 1-0 defeat at Dundee earlier this month, a game that came just three days after Grayson returned to the managerial hotseat.

But since then, Pool have bounced back with back-to-back wins, beating AFC Fylde 2-0 on Tuesday night before this afternoon's 3-0 victory at Barrow.

Pool had to work hard for the victory against Ian Evatt's side, their goals coming via Nathan Delfouneso, Armand Gnanduillet and a late own goal.

While accepting pre-season is all about getting the fitness right for the season opener, Grayson believes his side have given themselves a decent base to build from.

“It was a build up from what we’ve been doing already," he said. "There were some good things and some things we certainly need to work on as well.

“But it’s all about getting the minutes under the belt and into the legs to make sure we’re ready for Bristol Rovers.

“I thought we could have used the ball a little better in what were blustery conditions but it’s all about making sure we’re hard to beat and giving ourselves a base.

“I am learning more about the players every time I see them, whether that be a game or a training session.

“Players are now beginning to understand what I want from them but it’s never easy when a new manager comes in.

“The last two games we’ve won them both and kept two clean sheets and that’s a good starting point for us.”