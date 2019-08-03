Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's opening day victory against Bristol Rovers

Simon Grayson spoke of his satisfaction after watching his Blackpool side open the new season with a comfortable 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers.

Goals in either half from Jay Spearing and Armand Gnanduillet handed the three points to the Seasiders in a game played out in front of a boisterous 11,300 crowd.

Pool were solid in defence, playing with a back three, while also looking potent at the other end of the pitch.

All in all it was the perfect way to start the Simon Sadler era and Grayson couldn't hide his delight at the final whistle.

“From the first whistle it was a cracking atmosphere and we’re delighted with the result and the performance," he said.

“Two goals and a clean sheet, you can’t ask for much more than that.

“There are still things we will need to work on throughout the course of the season but it’s a good start and a good platform.

“Any team that starts the season wants to begin with a positive result and we’ve gone and done that.

“They had a chance early on and that could have changed the outlook of the game (had they scored), who knows.

“The first goal in football is crucial but you’re going to get that break at times. Thankfully it went our way this time but on other occasions it will go against us this season.

“I thought for large parts they didn’t offer too much of a threat against us while we were a threat the way we were playing.

“There’s great satisfaction at the end with the way the players were putting their bodies on the line to keep a clean sheet and we’ve tried to instill that attitude.

“You have to have a winning mentality and a desire not to give anything away in any part of game.”

Pool's first goal of the game came from the penalty spot, Spearing sending the goalkeeper the wrong way after Curtis Tilt had been flattened as he challenged for the ball.

Grayson added: “Tilty did well to get the first phase for the penalty and to be fair, I didn’t know Jay was on penalties.

“But he’s the skipper, he took responsibility and it was great to give us that platform for the rest of the game.

“We stressed at half time the need to get on the front foot and ask questions of them.

“It’s a great ball in from Jay and Armand, who was a threat most of the game, got in between the centre back and the left-sided defender and finished it off well.

“That was a good platform for us to build on because the second goal in any game is crucial.

“They then changed to a diamond which caused us a few problems to start with but we changed it up a little to match them to do what was required to see the game out.”