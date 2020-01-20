Simon Grayson on Jordan Thompson's departure to Stoke City and the chances of Blackpool doing further transfer business this week

Simon Grayson has described Jordan Thompson's move to Championship side Stoke City as "win-win" for all parties involved.

The midfielder could make his Potters debut tonight when Michael O'Neill's men take on West Bromwich Albion in their televised clash.

It comes after the 23-year-old made the move to the bet365 Stadium last week for an undisclosed fee, having spent two seasons with the Seasiders.

“I think it’s a win-win for all parties," Grayson told The Gazette after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City.

“The club were happy with the money they’ve got and I think Jordan is delighted to get to the Championship.

“We’ve always said any player leaving the club will have to be to the benefit of the club and we felt the deal was good for us.

“You’ve seen over the last few days the deals we’re getting done are not going to come cheap.

“All the money we’ve got from any deals out is going to be reinvested in the football club.”

While Pool aren't expecting to be as busy in the transfer market as they were last week, Grayson is still hopeful of confirming further arrivals.

It comes after Ben Heneghan's loan deal was extended until the end of the season last week while both Gary Madine and Connor Ronan were brought in.

The Seasiders are now expected to wrap up the signing of Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

The move was initially supposed to have been completed last week but Pool are waiting on their Lancashire rivals to recall Maxwell from his loan spell at Hibernian.

The 29-year-old will then have his contract cancelled at Deepdale to free him up for a permanent move to the Fylde coast.

Blackpool are also waiting on international clearance given Maxwell is making the move back to England from Scotland.

When asked if a new goalkeeper will arrive this week, Grayson said: “I would think so.

"There are deals that are close to being done, I’m talking of a couple at this moment in time.

“Connor Ronan just didn’t get done in time on Friday (to be registered in time for Saturday's game), but we’ll have a new goalkeeper to add to our competition.

“But other areas we need to strengthen as well.”

On the chances of further outgoings, Grayson added: “Not as we stand at this moment, but we’ll have to wait and see.”