Simon Grayson on Blackpool's goalless draw at Burton and Curtis Tilt's red card

Simon Grayson was satisfied with his side's 0-0 draw with Burton Albion and had no complaints with Curtis Tilt's needless dismissal.

The Seasiders held on for more than half an hour with 10 men after Tilt was given his marching orders just before the hour mark.

But Grayson's men could have even won it at the death as substitute Armand Gnanduillet clipped the post in the final minute of normal time.

“When you’re down to 10 men with 30 minutes still remaining, you’ll take a point and a clean sheet," the Pool boss said.

“We were playing against a team that can cause you problems when you've got 11 men, never mind 10.

“We had to dig deep, we had to work hard with our shape and we had to make sure we put our bodies on the line to make blocks.

“Ultimately we’re happy to keep a clean sheet when we were down to 10 men for so long.

“We had one or two half chances on the counter attack - but it’s difficult.

“You can’t just go gung-ho because you’ve got 10 men, but we brought Armand on who reacted well to being left out and he burst through and maybe could have taken his shot earlier.

“You’re just a bit disappointed it clipped the post but it was one of those games you’d certainly have taken 0-0, but a smash and grab at the end there would have been perfect for us.”

It was always going to be an uphill battle for the Seasiders, who have now won just two of their last 12 games, after Tilt's sending off.

The centre back, who was backed as early as the third minute, received a second yellow after scything down Oliver Sarkic.

“I’ve got no complaints," Grayson added.

“He’s been booked in the first half and he goes for the challenge in the second half.

“If you go for a tackle like that you’ve got to make sure you win it, which he didn’t.

“So it’s a yellow card and a sending off.

“He had a bit of an issue with his hip at the end of the first half but he declared himself fine, so that wasn’t the reason why he got sent off.

“He mistimed a tackle, got out of position and made a decision that he could win the ball and made the wrong decision.”