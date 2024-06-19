A two-time Blackpool boss is ‘in talks’ over becoming a national team boss. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A serial EFL promotion winner is apparently in talks with a national FA about taking an international management job.

Former Blackpool manager Simon Grayson is reportedly in talks to become the next manager of the India national team.

According to Football Insider, Grayson has held preliminary talks with the AIFF about succeeding Igor Stimac, who was relieved of his duties on Monday (June 17). It would represent a return to Asia with his last job being Bengaluru where he was manager from June 2022 to December 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their advertisement for the post, they say they are looking for a coach with a minimum of 10-15 years of coaching at elite youth and senior football. They added that preference would be given to individuals that have had prior experience of managing at a World Cup.

Grayson has been in football management for 18 years after taking on the Blackpool job in November 2005. He was at the club for more than six years and guided the team to play-off success in 2007.

He left for Leeds United and helped win the Whites promotion and repeated the same feat with Huddersfield Town in 2012. Grayson had a spell with Preston North End and guided them back to the Championship, before having a brief stint in charge at Bradford City, and then returned to Blackpool in July 2019.

The 54-year-old remained in Lancashire as he took charge of Fleetwood Town and guided them to safety before departing in November 2021. In India, Grayson finished second in the Indian Super League but lifted the Durand Cup,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad