Simon Grayson identifies what area of the pitch Blackpool need to strengthen between now and the end of the transfer window

Strengthening Blackpool’s attacking options will be Simon Grayson’s main focus between now and the end of the January transfer window.

The Seasiders have already made a number of new additions this month in the form of Jordan Thorniley, Marc Bola, Ben Heneghan, Gary Madine and Connor Ronan.

Grant Ward, meanwhile, arrived at the end of December on a free transfer, while Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is still expected to sign - the move just waiting on official confirmation.

But Grayson, speaking after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City, revealed there’s still more work to be done.

“I won’t name names but it’s the top end of the pitch that we’re talking about,” the Pool boss said.

“I’m not talking about out-and-out goalscorers or anything like that, I’m on about maybe a creative midfield player and maybe another wide player.

“We want people who can get the fans on the edge of their seats because that’s what we want to do.

“We want to pass the ball in certain areas and then have an end product. Too many times (against Lincoln) we got into certain areas but not quite had the final delivery or the final pass.

“You saw Lincoln play one-twos in and around the box, well that’s what we want us to do. I want to see my players do that.”

Grayson issued a plea for patience, claiming his new arrivals may need time to bed in before they make the required impact.

But, despite Blackpool’s poor recent form which has seen them fail to win any of their last eight in all competitions, slipping down to 15th in the table in the process, Grayson insists the club is still on the right track.

“I want types of players that can implement our ideas and it doesn’t happen overnight,” he said.

“This football club has gone through a lot of turmoil and maybe in the early part of the season we gave a little bit too much optimism about where we’re going to go.

“But, we’ve still got 20 odd games left and we’ve still got players who are capable of affecting what we want to do.

“I watched Connor Ronan train on Friday and he’s going to be a big addition to this football club because he can make things happen and he can do things in areas of the pitch which we haven’t seen from this team in the last few weeks and probably all season.

“Him and others who have been brought in and are coming in are going to affect it.

“I’m not daft in not knowing what needs to be brought in, I’ve known for two or three months now but I’ve not been able to do it until January 1.

“We showed our intent of what we’ve done so far and what we’re going to do in the future.”