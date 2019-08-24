Simon Grayson expresses mixed feelings after Blackpool's goalless draw at Rochdale

Simon Grayson expressed mixed feelings after his Blackpool side extended their unbeaten start to the season with a goalless draw at Rochdale.

READ MORE: Gazette's match report from Blackpool's goalless draw at Rochdale



The Seasiders dominated for large swathes of the game although chances were few and far between.

The result maintains Pool's unbeaten start, Grayson's men winning three and drawing two of their opening five games.

“It was a frustrating day because of the result but I think the performance was very good," Grayson said post-match.

“I said after the Oxford game last weekend we will play far better this season and not win, and that has been the case today.

“Their goalkeeper gets Man of the Match and I think it was probably one of the best performances we’ve had so far this season.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t find a way of breaking them down but over the course of the game there were a lot of positives to take.

“This was always going to be a tough game because Rochdale have got a style of play where they have plenty of flexibility and players move around.

“We spoke about how this was the hardest game of our season so far and yet we limited them to very few opportunities. I don’t think Jak Alnwick has had a save to make all day.

“We got over that first 10 minutes where we expected the home team to start well, but we dominated for large parts of the game.

“As much as we’re pleased with the performance we’re frustrated we haven’t won the game, but it’s a clean sheet and we’re still unbeaten.”

Blackpool were comfortable throughout and were rarely, if ever, threatened by a hard-working Rochdale side.

Their best two chances fell to Armand Gnanduillet, who was denied by a stunning save in the first half, and James Husband whose deflected late cross struck the inside of the post.

“It was a great ball in and Armand has been on fire with his goal record so far, so you expect him to hit the back of the net," Grayson said of Gnanduillet's bullet header.

“But the goalkeeper makes a terrific save as it wasn’t far out at all.

“We had a couple of other chances, one being Jordan Thompson where if he shanks it a little bit it goes either side of the keeper.

“One then goes across the goalline and hits the post, which probably summed up our frustration a little bit at not being able to put the ball in the back of the net.

“But there was a lot of positives to take, especially after being run ragged by Oxford last weekend and then the long trip to Gillingham where we were 2-0 down and had to use a lot of energy to get back into it.

“The lads weren’t lacking any sort of sharpness or any energy.”