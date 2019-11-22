Simon Grayson challenges Blackpool players to upset promotion-chasing Ipswich Town

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson believes his players are more than capable of returning with a positive result when they travel to Ipswich Town.

The Seasiders make the long journey to face an Ipswich side currently second in League One as they seek an instant return to the Championship following their relegation last season.

Fifteen games into the season and their tally of 33 points is bettered only by Wycombe Wanderers (36), though Paul Lambert’s players have two games in hand on the current pacesetters.

Their home form has been good so far, posting three wins and two draws in six league games, with Rotherham United the only team to have won at Portman Road in League One thus far.

“Ipswich are one of the favourites,” Grayson acknowledged of tomorrow’s hosts.

“They have a really strong squad and have the threats of (Kayden) Jackson and (James) Norwood up front.

“We will go there in good spirits, make sure we’re hard to beat and be ruthless in both boxes, and there’s no reason why we can’t go there and get a good result.”

While Blackpool have had a free week, Ipswich were in midweek FA Cup action as they saw off Lincoln City in a replay.

Victory was their first in the competition for almost a decade but the Blackpool camp could not draw too many conclusions from their performance.

A number of senior players had been left behind by Lambert, whose decision to rotate his squad did not come as a surprise to his opposite number.

Grayson explained: “When you see their team, I think there were only two or three who played the previous league game.

“I was pretty sure that’s what Paul would do – play his fringe players – and keep a different team up his sleeve for Saturday.

“We’ve had a good week on the training pitch, and though it’s a long trip we’ll go in a positive mindset and hopefully give our supporters something to shout about.”