Simon Grayson: Blackpool are underdogs for FA Cup trip to Reading and Charlie Adam reunion

Simon Grayson believes his Blackpool side go into this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Reading firmly as underdogs.

The Seasiders head to the Madejski Stadium on the back of a miserable festive period that saw them lose three of their four league games.

The Royals, meanwhile, are going well in the Championship under the management of Mark Bowen – winning four straight games.

While Grayson is under no illusion as to the difficulty of the task ahead, he remains hopeful that his side can cause a third round upset to help turn around their recent poor form.

“It’s an opportunity to get back to winning ways against a Championship team that have done well over the last few weeks since Mark has gone in,” he said.

“We will certainly be the underdogs going there but we will go there and see where it takes us.

“It’s a Championship team that are doing well but we want to try and progress.

“We need to think about what we need to do as a group because we need to get back to winning ways, but this will be a tough test for us.

“Whatever team we put out there, whether there’s a few changes or not I don’t know, we have to go and put a performance on that gives us an opportunity to go and win a football match again.”

The game has affectionately been dubbed the ‘Charlie Adam derby’ in some quarters given this will be the first time that the former Pool favourite will have lined up against the Seasiders since his departure in 2011.

Having initially struggled for game time with Reading at the start of the season, the Scot has enjoyed a run of appearances in the team and has received plaudits for his impressive displays.

The 34-year-old also scored in Reading’s 2-1 New Year’s Day win at Fulham.

“He wished me happy new year,” Grayson joked.

“It was good to see him score the other day and he’s doing what he’s doing, so I’m pleased for him.

“Let’s see if he’s fit to play two games in three days, which I’m sure he’ll be desperate to do.”