Simon Grayson already working closely with new Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has revealed the close working relationship he has already established with the club’s new chief executive Ben Mansford.

READ MORE: Matt Scrafton's verdict on Blackpool v Wimbledon

Mansford has only been in the role for just over a fortnight but manager Grayson says they complement each other well.

The former Maccabi Tel Aviv chief has been brought in by Seasiders owner Simon Sadler and will be heavily involved in planning for a new training ground, improving the East Stand, negotiating new contracts and bringing through the next crop of the Pool’s stars.

Head of recruitment Tommy Johnson and head of technical scouting Jonathan Gibson will be assisting the Blackpool CEO.

With Grayson having known Mansford from his time as a football agent, the Tangerines boss has faith in the new appointment and says work is already being done with the January transfer window in mind.

Grayson said: “I see him on a daily basis and we have a catch-up every morning.

“We talk about many different things, from the recruitment side in January – which we’re a long way down the process of doing – to the new training ground and many other aspects.

“Ben’s a good guy and I knew him when he was an agent as well.

“He’s obviously decided this a real good opportunity to come back to England because you don’t swap the seaside resort of Tel Aviv for Blackpool unless you really have some fire in your belly and you can see it’s a progressive football club to be working at.

“I think we both speak from the same hymnsheet and that’s why I’m back working at this club and working as hard as we can to bring this club some success.”

Grayson sees the appointment of Mansford as another in a series of positive signs of progress at the Bloomfield Road club.

And he sees Mansford as exactly the kind of man Blackpool needs.

Grayson added: “I think you need someone like Ben at the club because he can bounce ideas off me and I can do the same with him.

“He can be the mediator between me and Simon sometimes and he can take the calls at 4am rather than myself, given the time difference in Hong Kong (where Sadler is based).

“It’s starting to run like a proper football club again and that’s the biggest thing when we’re trying to make strides both on and off the pitch.

“I’m sure that at times over the next few weeks, months and years there will be plenty more progressive moments to get this club back to where we want it to be.”