Shrewsbury Town v Blackpool League One injury news as four out and five doubts

6 . Marko Marosi - doubt (continued)

Paul Hurst said on February 29; "Genuinely, and this is not me playing any sort of games. With Marko there is some swelling around a nerve, and it is one of those where he could literally be OK tomorrow and then not OK for Saturday. "And the same for longer periods, so it is a really difficult one and one where we are going to have to be open-minded and just prepare to be with him or without him. “It’s not ideal, as you can imagine. But that is the situation as it is.