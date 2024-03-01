Shrewsbury Town v Blackpool League One injury news as four out and five doubts

Blackpool hope to get their play-off bid back on track as they travel to the New Meadow to face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, March 2.
The Seasiders suffered a midweek defeat to Leyton Orient which saw them drop to ninth and now they are six points off of the play-offs. Stevenage have a game in hand and Peterborough United have two so Blackpool will have to get a winning run together again and hope from a slip-up from those above them.
Shrewsbury were also in action in midweek and lost 3-0 to Lincoln City at Sincil Bank. The defeat has the Shrews in 18th, and they are currently five points above the drop zone but the teams below them such as Cheltenham Town and Port Vale do possess games in hand.
Blackpool ran out convincing winners against Shrewsbury in the reverse fixture between the two back in November, claiming a 4-0 victory. Jake Beesley scored a brace and was joined by Jordan Rhodes and Kyle Joseph in the scoring.
The record against Shrewsbury isn't the greatest and that win in November was their first in 14 matches. Blackpool have not won an away match at Shrewsbury Town since a New Year's Day win in 1997, winning 3-1 back in the old Division Two days.
Neil Critchley and Paul Hurst have some decisions to make regarding injuries. Some players missed out from playing in their midweek matches but could play a part at the weekend as they try to recover from their respective issues. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off at the Croud Meadow.
1. Andy Lyons- out
Andy Lyons came off the bench at half time, but was forced off on a stretcher after just over 10 minutes on the pitch. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Andy Lyons - out (continued)
"I don’t want to speculate yet,” Neil Critchley said on March 1. "I saw him yesterday and he went for a scan, so I’ll find out the results this morning- he’ll definitely be out on Saturday. It doesn’t look great if I’m honest but fingers crossed that it’s not too serious. "It’s been a big stop-start for him for different reasons. It’s been a bit up and down for him on and off the pitch, so it’s been difficult for him to build any rhythm. "One thing Andy is, is wholehearted. He’s as honest as the day is long, he gives you everything he’s got and has a willingness to get better. We’re just praying we get some good news.” Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
3. Aaron Pierre - out
He has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a groin injury. He had to be substituted off against Reading last week but the full extent of the damage has been revealed.
4. Aaron Pierre - out (continued)
Paul Hurst said on February 29: "It’s bad news on Aaron. He has had his scan, he is out for the season. “It’s a groin injury. The scan has come back. We need to find out if he needs an operation. “Ultimately, we won’t be seeing Aaron again this season."
5. Marko Marosi - doubt
Didn't play against Lincoln City in midweek and there are already preparations for if they will have to do without him.
6. Marko Marosi - doubt (continued)
Paul Hurst said on February 29; "Genuinely, and this is not me playing any sort of games. With Marko there is some swelling around a nerve, and it is one of those where he could literally be OK tomorrow and then not OK for Saturday. "And the same for longer periods, so it is a really difficult one and one where we are going to have to be open-minded and just prepare to be with him or without him. “It’s not ideal, as you can imagine. But that is the situation as it is.