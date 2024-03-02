Blackpool overcame Shrewsbury

Karamoko Dembele opened the scoring for the Seasiders in the first half, before the ex-Celtic youngster assisted Hayden Coulson after the break.

After recording back-to-back league wins against Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers, Neil Critchley’s had stumbled to a 1-0 midweek defeat to Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, making the game at the Croud Meadow crucial for their slim play-off hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some good work from Dembele opened up a half chance for Shayne Lavery in the opening stages, with the striker seeing his shot blocked behind for a corner.

Down the other end a couple of opportunities came the way of Dan Udoh. The Shrewsbury forward put one effort straight at Dan Grimshaw, before planting a header wide of the target after a good cross from the right.

Blackpool had to wait until just before half time for their first on target attempt of the game, with George Byers nodding the ball into the hands of Harry Burgoyne. That proved to be a warning for the home side, as Critchley’s men were soon knocking on the door again.

This time they took full advantage, as Dembele took a moment to compose himself upon receiving the ball just inside the box, before placing a shot into the back of the net to give the Seasiders a rare half time lead on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the restart, James Husband came close to doubling the advantage, with the defender’s attempt on goal cleared behind. An early opportunity also came Shrewsbury’s way, as Jordan Shipley fired wide of the target.

Later in the half, Grimshaw was called into action to tip the ball over the bar following a defensive mishap from a corner, but the whistle had already been blown, meaning a potential goal wouldn’t have stood anyway.

With just over 20 minutes remaining Jordan Rhodes was introduced off the bench, following a month on the sidelines with a rib problem. It was another man returning from injury that claimed Blackpool’s second of the afternoon, with Coulson heading past Burgoyne after a good ball into the box from Dembele.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton (68’), Ollie Norburn, George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele (89’), Shayne Lavery (55’), Jake Beesley (68’).