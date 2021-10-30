Sheffield United v Blackpool RECAP: Updates from Bramall Lane as Seasiders bid to make it three wins in a row
The Seasiders will be hoping it’s not a case of ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ this afternoon when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United v Blackpool - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:58
- FT: Sheffield United 0-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders bidding to make it three wins on the spin
- Pool sweating over the fitness of central midfielders Kenny Dougall and Kevin Stewart
Let the celebrations begin
FULL TIME
BLACKPOOL HAVE DONE IT!!!
Not sure what to say, all the superlatives in the world won’t do it justice. What a win. What a team.
With three wins on the spin, Blackpool are now SIXTH. Incredible.
90+4 - Going to plan
Demetri Mitchell wins Blackpool a free-kick, giving them a chance to wind the clock down some more.
90 - Stoppage time
injured Ben Davies can’t continue. Sheff U have already made all three subs, so they’re down to 10.
Meanwhile, Pool have FIVE minutes to hold on
89 - Nearly there
The home fans have seen enough, they’re heading for the exits. There’s bound to be a bit of time added on at the end of the 90 though, so we’re not done yet.
86 - Final change
Luke Garbutt is Blackpool’s third and final change, replacing goalscorer Keshi Anderson.
84 - Headache for the Blades
Ben Davies looks to be carrying on for the home side despite picking up a knock. The Blades have already made all three changes.
82 - Not sure what to say
This is absolutely mental.
The Seasiders have been poor today, average at best. But they’re 10 minutes or so away from clinchinganother memorable win.
Hold on Pool!!
76 - What a moment
Absolute limbs among the 2,000 Pool fans in the away end as Keshi Anderson beats the offside trap, pulls back onto his left foot and picks out the top corner with aplomb.
Two in two for Keshi!
76 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!!!!! (0-1)
KESHI!!!