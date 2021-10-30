Sheffield United v Blackpool RECAP: Updates from Bramall Lane as Seasiders bid to make it three wins in a row

The Seasiders will be hoping it’s not a case of ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ this afternoon when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th October 2021, 5:07 pm
The Seasiders make the trip to Bramall Lane today

Follow our blog below for live updates...

Sheffield United v Blackpool - live updates

Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:58

  • FT: Sheffield United 0-1 Blackpool
  • Seasiders bidding to make it three wins on the spin
  • Pool sweating over the fitness of central midfielders Kenny Dougall and Kevin Stewart
Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:58

Let the celebrations begin

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:55

FULL TIME

BLACKPOOL HAVE DONE IT!!!

Not sure what to say, all the superlatives in the world won’t do it justice. What a win. What a team.

With three wins on the spin, Blackpool are now SIXTH. Incredible.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:54

90+4 - Going to plan

Demetri Mitchell wins Blackpool a free-kick, giving them a chance to wind the clock down some more.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:50

90 - Stoppage time

injured Ben Davies can’t continue. Sheff U have already made all three subs, so they’re down to 10.

Meanwhile, Pool have FIVE minutes to hold on

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:49

89 - Nearly there

The home fans have seen enough, they’re heading for the exits. There’s bound to be a bit of time added on at the end of the 90 though, so we’re not done yet.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:46

86 - Final change

Luke Garbutt is Blackpool’s third and final change, replacing goalscorer Keshi Anderson.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:44

84 - Headache for the Blades

Ben Davies looks to be carrying on for the home side despite picking up a knock. The Blades have already made all three changes.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:42

82 - Not sure what to say

This is absolutely mental.

The Seasiders have been poor today, average at best. But they’re 10 minutes or so away from clinchinganother memorable win.

Hold on Pool!!

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:37

76 - What a moment

Absolute limbs among the 2,000 Pool fans in the away end as Keshi Anderson beats the offside trap, pulls back onto his left foot and picks out the top corner with aplomb.

Two in two for Keshi!

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:36

76 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!!!!! (0-1)

KESHI!!!

