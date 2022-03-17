Sheffield United boss feels his side were 'let down' by officials during draw against Blackpool
Paul Heckingbottom feels his Sheffield United side were “let down” by the officials during their goalless draw against Blackpool last night.
Read More
The Blades had two ‘goals’ ruled out for offside, one in either half.
Midfielder Sander Berge looked to have forced the ball over the line during the first period, only to be met by the linesman’s raised flag.
Then, with only 15 minutes to go, Oli Norwood had a ‘goal’ chalked off as Billy Sharp was stood right in front of goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw, whose view was completely obstructed.
Heckingbottom, however, took a different view, telling our sister paper the Sheffield Star: “Sander was onside in the first half and with the disallowed goal in the second half, I have watched it back and there is not one of our players between the goal and the (Blackpool) goalkeeper and maybe two Blackpool players.
"There are so many games where you are desperate for the linesman to make a decision and tonight, they have made two which they did not need to get involved in.
"We deserved and earned three points and it is taken away from us.
"We needed the character to be robust and correct and earn everything we fought for and we started well in the first half and I was pleased.
"In the second half, we were okay and then lost our way and we had to make a change to get a little bit more control in the game.
"But while the little moments of quality we were looking for did not quite happen, the set-plays worked and we should have been going away from here with a 2-0 win.
"We have got that mindset at the minute where when things are going against us as they are, we have got to stay in it and fight and scrap and pick up points until we start getting players back.
"I am not going to say a bad word about the players when they are giving that and then getting let down by the officials. It is tough to take."