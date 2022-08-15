The Seasiders return to action at Loftus Road tomorrow night looking to get back to winning ways

Shayne Lavery to start? How Blackpool could line-up against QPR

Blackpool head to Loftus Road tomorrow night (8pm kick-off) looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats in the league.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 15th August 2022, 1:05 pm

Despite losing 1-0 to Swansea City, Michael Appleton will be keen to see a similar level of performance against QPR in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Pool's number one made some sterling saves during Saturday's late defeat.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. RB - Jordan Gabriel

After two sub appearances, now might be the right time to throw Gabriel in from the start, albeit he may be limited to 60 minutes.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

We saw a glimpse of last season's Ekpiteta on Saturday when he produced a miraculous last-ditch block.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. CB - Rhys Williams

The Liverpool loanee is likely to get the nod at centre-back again, despite Jordan Thorniley's impressive showing in the cup last week.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Shayne LaveryBlackpoolQPRSwansea CitySky Sports
Next Page
Page 1 of 3