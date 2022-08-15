Shayne Lavery to start? How Blackpool could line-up against QPR

Despite losing 1-0 to Swansea City, Michael Appleton will be keen to see a similar level of performance against QPR in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...
1. GK - Dan Grimshaw
Pool's number one made some sterling saves during Saturday's late defeat.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. RB - Jordan Gabriel
After two sub appearances, now might be the right time to throw Gabriel in from the start, albeit he may be limited to 60 minutes.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
We saw a glimpse of last season's Ekpiteta on Saturday when he produced a miraculous last-ditch block.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB - Rhys Williams
The Liverpool loanee is likely to get the nod at centre-back again, despite Jordan Thorniley's impressive showing in the cup last week.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth