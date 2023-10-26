News you can trust since 1873
Shayne Lavery picks Blackpool teammate over Northern Ireland hero as he names fantasy five-a-side featuring 'inspirational' Manchester United defender

Throughout this season we will be asking a number people connected with Blackpool FC to pick their fantasy five-a-side.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST
The team can include anyone of their liking, whether that’s all-time greats or former and current teammates.

This week Seasiders striker Shayne Lavery has selected his side.

Here’s what he had to say:

Shayne Lavery (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Shayne Lavery (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Shayne Lavery (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Dan Grimshaw (GK)

“I’m going with players I’ve played with, so I’m putting Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) in goal- because he can also play in midfield as well.

"He would just come out of the net and score a few goals himself.”

Jonny Evans

"I’ll put Jonny Evans at the back- I can’t miss him out.

"I’m not surprised by what he’s doing because his quality is unbelievable.

"With the composure he’s got, I know when I’m with Northern Ireland if he’s got the ball then I can make a run because he’s got that quality.

"He was at United during the glory years, and for him to get into that team during that time was crazy, so he’s a big inspiration to me, and he’s a great guy as well.”

Sonny Carey

"I have to put Sonny because he wouldn’t be happy if I didn’t, but I have now picked him ahead of Steven Davis.”

Josh Bowler

"I’ll put Josh Bowler in there. He was unbelievable for Blackpool.

“I knew him from my time with Everton as well.

"He’s a great lad and a funny guy.”

Shayne Lavery

"I’ll put myself in there for the fun of it.”

