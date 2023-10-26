Shayne Lavery picks Blackpool teammate over Northern Ireland hero as he names fantasy five-a-side featuring 'inspirational' Manchester United defender
The team can include anyone of their liking, whether that’s all-time greats or former and current teammates.
This week Seasiders striker Shayne Lavery has selected his side.
Here’s what he had to say:
Dan Grimshaw (GK)
“I’m going with players I’ve played with, so I’m putting Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) in goal- because he can also play in midfield as well.
"He would just come out of the net and score a few goals himself.”
"I’ll put Jonny Evans at the back- I can’t miss him out.
"I’m not surprised by what he’s doing because his quality is unbelievable.
"With the composure he’s got, I know when I’m with Northern Ireland if he’s got the ball then I can make a run because he’s got that quality.
"He was at United during the glory years, and for him to get into that team during that time was crazy, so he’s a big inspiration to me, and he’s a great guy as well.”
Sonny Carey
"I have to put Sonny because he wouldn’t be happy if I didn’t, but I have now picked him ahead of Steven Davis.”
"I’ll put Josh Bowler in there. He was unbelievable for Blackpool.
“I knew him from my time with Everton as well.
"He’s a great lad and a funny guy.”
Shayne Lavery
"I’ll put myself in there for the fun of it.”