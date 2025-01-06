Seven players who could leave Blackpool this month on the back of two early departures

6 . Ollie Norburn (Continued)

Explaining Norburn's current situation, the Blackpool boss said: “He was injured for two months, and Albie (Morgan) and Evo (Lee Evans) have played very well together,” Bruce explained. I’ve had a conversation with Norbs and he understands it. He played the first game when I walked through the door, and has just got back in the last few weeks. He wants to play - I’ve got a lot of time for him, and he knows it." Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker