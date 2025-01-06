Seven players who could leave Blackpool this month on the back of two early departures

Just over 24 hours into the start of the winter transfer window, a permanent departure was confirmed for summer arrival Elliot Embleton.
The midfielder, who had spent time on loan at Bloomfield Road back in 2021, was unable to cement his place under Steve Bruce following his appointment back in September, prompting a move to Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee.
A few days later, on loan striker Dom Ballard was recalled by parent club Southampton. Despite initially impressing in his early games for the Seasiders, the 19-year-old’s form took a dip on the back of a shoulder injury.
Further players could leave Blackpool this month, with Steve Bruce looking to trim his squad further alongside bringing in new figures who can make a difference.
Here’s a closer look at those who could depart:
1. Dom Thompson
Former Brentford defender Dom Thompson has been with Blackpool since 2022, and has made 51 appearances for the club. Photo: CameraSport -
2. Dom Thompson (Continued)
The fullback spent the second half of last season on loan with Forest Green Rovers, and looked set to depart Bloomfield Road back in August, but eventually remained. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
3. Dom Thompson (Continued)
Thompson is out of contract in the summer, but could perhaps make a move this month, after failing to claim a regular place under head coach Steve Bruce, with only three league appearances under his belt this season. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
4. Ollie Norburn
Game time has been limited for Ollie Norburn in recent times, with the midfielder being an unused substitute in the Seasiders' last five league games. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
5. Ollie Norburn (Continued)
The 32-year-old, who made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer, did feature in Bruce's first XI as head coach, before having a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Since then, he's struggled to nail down his place again. Photo: CameraSport - CameraSport - Alex
6. Ollie Norburn (Continued)
Explaining Norburn's current situation, the Blackpool boss said: “He was injured for two months, and Albie (Morgan) and Evo (Lee Evans) have played very well together,” Bruce explained. I’ve had a conversation with Norbs and he understands it. He played the first game when I walked through the door, and has just got back in the last few weeks. He wants to play - I’ve got a lot of time for him, and he knows it." Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
