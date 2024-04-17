Blackpool still have eight players still out of contract in the summer. Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Shayne Lavery, Matty Virtue and Richard O’Donnell are all coming to an end of their current deals. Meanwhile, both Sonny Carey and Mackenzie Chapman are in similar positions, with additional one-year options available for the pair.

As well as dealing with which of their own players they’d like to retain, the Seasiders should also be looking at the situations of others, including some those currently playing in the Championship.

Here’s some of the free agents in the second tier that could make the step up:

1 . Tyrese Campbell Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell is out of contract in the summer. Since making his senior debut for the Potters in 2018, he has scored 34 times in over 160 games, but has only found the back of the net once this season. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

2 . SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: John Fleck of Sheffield United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on August 20, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Former Blackpool loanee John Fleck is available as a free agent in the summer. The Scottish midfielder left Sheffield United earlier this year following a successful spell at South Yorkshire. He made the move to Blackburn Rovers, but was injured in the early stages of his time at Ewood Park. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Greg Docherty of Hull City celebrates with teammate Noah Ohio after during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Hull City at AESSEAL New York Stadium on February 13, 2024 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Former Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is out of contract with Hull this summer, with just 15 league appearances under his belt this season. The 27-year-old has previous experience of League One, as well as the Championship, having been on loan with Shrewsbury Town in the past. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

4 . Will Vaulks Will Vaulks was part of the Sheffield Wednesday squad that won promotion via the play-offs last season. The former Rotherham United and Cardiff City midfielder was recently awarded the EFL Championship Player in the Community for the third time Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

5 . Matty James Former Leicester City midfielder Matty James is out of contract with Bristol City in the summer. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales