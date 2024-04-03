Over the Easter period their play-off hopes took a major dent, following a 1-0 defeat away to Derby County on Good Friday and a 0-0 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road a few days later.

With only one goal in their last five outings, the Seasiders’ form has well and truly dipped, while others have started to pick up speed in the race to finish sixth. Lincoln City currently lead the way, but Oxford United are only behind them on goal difference.

Blackpool are currently six points behind them, with eighth-place Stevenage also ahead of them in the table.

Despite their chances now being very slim, here’s the games that could let them back into the race for the final play-off spot:

1 . Blackpool need results to go their way The Seasiders face Cambridge United (H), Fleetwood Town (H), Carlisle United (A), Barnsley (H) and Reading in their remaining five games.

2 . Blackpool V Cambridge (April 6) First things first, Blackpool need to pick up as many points as possible in their remaining five games if they are to benefit from any slip ups elsewhere- starting with Cambridge at home on Saturday.

3 . Oxford United V Peterborough (April 13) Oxford United certainly have a tricky run-in, which includes a home game against Peterborough. While the Posh have been inconsistent at times this season, there is no doubting their quality, hence why they are firmly in the play-off spots.

4 . Stevenage V Barnsley (April 9) Stevenage are just ahead of Blackpool in the League One table, but their play-off hopes has recently taken a dip as well after a seven-game winless run, with a strong month required to get them back on track. They are currently just three points off sixth, but face a difficult home game against Barnsley next Tuesday.

5 . Oxford United V Lincoln City (April 16) This fixture will most-likely be the one who decides who finishes in sixth, with Lincoln making the trip to the Kassam Stadium. Blackpool would've played a game more than both at this stage so could've put some pressure on. The best result for the Seasiders from this one will probably be a draw.