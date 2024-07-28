Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Evans states he enjoyed his first outing for Blackpool in the Seasiders’ pre-season friendly against Sunderland.

The midfielder, who made the move to Bloomfield Road earlier this month, was among eight players to be introduced at half time in the 1-0 defeat to the Black Cats at Bloomfield Road.

Evans could provide Neil Critchley’s side with some vital experience throughout the 2024/25 campaign, having previously enjoyed promotion from League One with Wolves, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

The 30-year-old admits he’s been impressed with his new surroundings on the Fylde Coast, and is looking forward to playing his part following his first taste of action in Tangerine.

“It was tough playing against top quality opposition, but for me personally it was really nice to pull on that home shirt and get out playing - I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“My pre-season has been a bit stop-start, I came in late then I had a little problem at home with one of the little ones, so I’ve been playing catch up, so it was good to get some minutes in.

“I’ll be a lot fitter in a couple of weeks time, a nice hot day for my first appearance was tough, but I’ll try to lead and be a presence in midfield.

“It was great to see fans turn out for a pre-season game, but when things kick off we’ll have their full backing behind us.

“I was attracted by the history of the club and the size of it - there’s lots to like about what’s going on with Blackpool.

“I had a few conversations with the manager (Neil Critchley), and he was a big draw too with the way he sees football and likes to play. He’s got the experience of getting us promoted.

“We’ve got a good group here that wants to work hard and play good football. Our defensive shape is really good, we want to keep improving every day.