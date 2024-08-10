Serial League One promotion winner offers insight of what he'll offer to help Blackpool teammates
The 30-year-old is preparing to make his Seasiders debut this evening, with Neil Critchley’s side travelling to Broadfield Stadium to take on Crawley Town (K.O. 5.30pm).
Evans knows what it takes to get out of League One, having previously achieved the feat with Wolves, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.
In the final game of pre-season, the presence of the serial promotion appeared to give those around him more freedom, with Ollie Norburn being the most clear beneficiary.
Evans states he’s enjoyed his first month in Tangerine, and is looking forward to strengthening his relationship on the pitch with his teammates.
“It’s all good - with the tweaks we can make to the formation you’re going to play with different people across the season,” he said.
“It’s just about everyone knowing their role. The manager has alluded to it being a squad game, with people dropping in and dropping.
“You need to know what’s expected of you. All of the boys know their role and they’ll continue to get better.
“My role in the team will be in front of the back four, trying to get the team playing in order to let the attacking midfielder and strikers do what they do best.
“It’s the job the manager wants me to do, so I’ll try to do it to the best of my ability.
“We’ve got some really good players, and we’re looking to bring more in. The quality is only going to get better; if we’re working as hard as we can it’ll only get better.”
