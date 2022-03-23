Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours.
Blackpool are out of league action this weekend as a number of their players head off on international duty with their national teams.
Kenny Dougall has been called up to the Australia squad after initially being omitted for their World Cup qualifiers.
The midfielder has been in impressive form and picked up four asists in his last seven matches, however it wasn’t enough to earn him a place with the Socceroos.
That was until a positive Covid-19 test for ex-Hull City man Jackson Irvine meant that Dougall replaced him in the squad.
Meanwhile, Shayne Lavery has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad, while Kevin Stewart is expected to link up with Jamaica for their World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Brighton join race for Nottingham Forest defender
Brighton are the latest club to show interest in Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall. They joined West Ham and Everton in scouting the centre-back against Liverpool. (SussexLive)
2. Blades ace refuses to rule out exit
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has spoken on his future and hasn't ruled out a move away from Bramall Lane. The Norwegian said: “In time, anything is possible. It’s just a matter of playing and staying healthy now, then many doors open.We’ll just see when that time comes. The most important thing is just to work hard here, be part of the national team, play well and raise the level.” (Sport Witness)
3. Lilywhites ace could be tempted by Premier League move
Preston North End star Alan Browne has said he would 'give up anything' to play in the Premier League. His comments have raised the possibility of a move away for the 27-year-old, who admitted time is running out for him to compete in the top flight. (Irish Examiner)
4. Swans keen to open talks with ex-Boro defender
Cyrus Christie is out of contract in the summer following an enjoyable loan spell with Swansea City after not making a single appearance for Fulham in the first half of the campaign. Both the Swans and Christie are keen to open talks ahead of a potential permanent move to Wales. (Wales Online)