Blackpool reached 60 points on Tuesday night as they beat relegated Barnsley, thanks to goals from Owen Dale and Oliver Casey.

The Seasiders are now unbeaten in three and will be confident of ending the season on high with the final two relegated clubs, Derby County and Peterborough United, still to play.

While unlikely, Neil Critchley’s side could still end their first season back in the Championship in the top half if they are to take all six points in the final two matches.

1. Robins declare interest in ex-Leicester defender Bristol City have shown interest in signing Oxford United centre-back Elliott Moore. The 25-year-old joined the League One side in 2019 after spending 16 years with his boyhood club Leicester City. (Oxford Mail)

2. Cardiff eye swoop for Man United midfielder Cardiff City are interested in signing Manchester United's Dylan Levitt this summer. The 21-year-old has spent this season on loan with Dundee United. (The 72)

3. QPR in talks with 'multiple' Tottenham youngsters QPR are reportedly looking to sign a number of Tottenham starlets this summer, with Troy Parrott, Kion Etete and Harvey White mentioned. The two clubs already have a good relationship and have seen a number of Spurs teenagers head to Loftus Road on trial in the past. (Football Insider)

4. West Ham begin talks with Hull star West Ham are reportedly already in talks over a move for Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter this summer. David Moyes is said to have scouted him in person earlier this month. (ExWHUemployee)