Scottish club Raith Rovers face angry backlash over controversial return of former Blackpool striker

The former Blackpool striker was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.

Along with another footballer David Robertson, the 32-year-old was sued for damages by Denise Chair, who waived her right to anonymity in the landmark case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair had not been prosecuted, but the civil court ruled they had raped Clair after meeting her on a night out in West Lothian in 2011, and she was awarded £100,000 in damages. They denied the allegation and appealed against the judgment but lost.

The club defended the decision to bring back the player who previously spent time on loan with Raith during the 2007/08 season.

“As David has previously played for Raith Rovers earlier in his career, we consider him to be part of Raith Rovers Football Club,” they said in a statement.

“The management team is familiar with David’s career and background and – in particular – his footballing ability. That is our foremost consideration and we believe that he will strengthen the Raith Rovers playing squad.”

Goodwillie spent time on loan with the Seasiders in 2014

The Scottish Championship side added: “While acknowledging the gravity of what happened ten years ago, as a club we fully support and encourage rehabilitation, and many factors influenced our signing.

“First and foremost, this was a football related decision.”

As a result of Goodwillie’s signing, six long-term members of staff have decided to stand down, a leading sponsor has withdrawn its support and the captain of the women’s team has also decided to quit.

Tyler Rattray announced on Tuesday: “After 10 long years playing for Raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it!”

Val McDermid, a devoted fan of the club and their shirt sponsor, denounced the signing as “disgusting and despicable”.

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and former UK prime minister Gordon Brown have also condemned the signing.

Raith drew 3-3 with the Queen of the South last night and their opponents wore a pink kit to back a campaign to end violence against women known as the White Ribbon campaign.

Goodwillie made 13 appearances for the Seasiders on loan from Blackburn Rovers in 2014, scoring three times.