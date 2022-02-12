Bournemouth's last-gasp win against Blackpool not down to luck according to Scott Parker

The Seasiders looked to be heading to a fourth straight win at home courtesy of Josh Bowler’s first-half howitzer.

The goal, Bowler’s third in his last four games, came after Dan Grimshaw had saved Dominic Solanke’s penalty.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker

But Bournemouth, who sit second in the Championship table, levelled four minutes from time through Jamal Lowe before snatching a victory deep into stoppage-time courtesy of Siriki Dembele.

The Seasiders were well worthy of three points had they held on, so to come away with nothing will be absolutely devastating for Critchley and his troops.

But Cherries boss Parker isn't of the same view.

He told Dorset Live: "I mean it was exciting. There was big relief at the end.

"I think overall from the start of the game to the finish, it was nothing more than what we deserved, to be honest with you.

"I get when you go and nick the game or you score two goals that late in the game, it could be very, very different. But I thought my team from start to finish today were superb.

"The first half, we settled into the game very well under difficult conditions. We missed a penalty, which is obviously disappointing and then they've scored a goal, which is arguably the goal of the month, in terms of the boy (Josh) Bowler scoring an unbelievable goal.

"I think what pleased me the most, I said it half-time to the lads, there's been many times this year I've stepped in at half-time and said there are certain things I don't like.

"I liked a lot about us in the first half and I knew that we needed to stick to our way and we did that very, very well. And that game today is not luck when you go and win the game late on. "

Parker added: "It is a big win for many reasons, obviously the three points of course. But it is a big win to illustrate to these players that never from when that whistle blows at the start, to the whistle blowing at the end, we're ever going to be out of games.

"You can't let head drops, you need to keep doing what you do. I was pleased with that.

"Under these conditions, I thought the way we played today was superb. I thought in terms of playing through the lines, having a constant threat, we had our moments and I thought we were very, very good."