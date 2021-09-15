Scores that don't fit the scoreline: Player ratings from Blackpool's cruel heavy defeat to Huddersfield Town

Here's how Pool's players rated...
1. Chris Maxwell - 5/10
Unfortunate to concede three, but looked a little nervy dealing with crosses into the box. Distributed well.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 6/10
Had his hands full with the tricky Josh Koroma. Never gave up though and did well to dominate aerially.
3. Richard Keogh - 7/10
Another solid display. Especially excellent in the first-half when he threw his body on the line to make a heroic block.
4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10
A little unfortunate his attempted clearance ricocheted straight to a Huddersfield player for their third goal.