Chris Maxwell can't hide his disappointment

Scores that don't fit the scoreline: Player ratings from Blackpool's cruel heavy defeat to Huddersfield Town

Blackpool failed to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship after being ruthlessly punished by Huddersfield Town last night, going down to a 3-0 defeat.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 8:44 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:02 am

Here's how Pool's players rated...

1. Chris Maxwell - 5/10

Unfortunate to concede three, but looked a little nervy dealing with crosses into the box. Distributed well.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 6/10

Had his hands full with the tricky Josh Koroma. Never gave up though and did well to dominate aerially.

3. Richard Keogh - 7/10

Another solid display. Especially excellent in the first-half when he threw his body on the line to make a heroic block.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10

A little unfortunate his attempted clearance ricocheted straight to a Huddersfield player for their third goal.

