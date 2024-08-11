‘Same old problems:’ Blackpool faithful give damning verdict to opening day defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool fans have vented their frustration following the Seasiders’ opening day defeat away to Crawley Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna were both on the scoresheet for the Red Devils on their return to League One, before Ashley Fletcher marked his Seasiders debut with a goal off the bench in the 2-1 loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the back of last season’s poor run on the road, where Neil Critchley’s side only picked up seven away wins, supporters were left disappointed by the performance at Broadfield Stadium.

Here’s some of the reactions on social media:

@TangerineRob: “The opposition scouts might as well take the week off when they face us. We’re so easy and predictable to play against.”

@itstangerine: “New season, same old system didn’t work last season and will not work this season…”

@jonnyb7713: “Miles off it, all on Critch again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@steve_gorrie: “Extremely poor and a long way from a team that is going to push for promotion. Same old problems.”

@joeyrex: “New season, same poor away form. Exactly the same pattern as most games last season, got into good areas and no end product. Defensively we were all over the place and a lack pace massively. Husband and Pennington awful. Tactically outplayed also. No real positives, welcome back!”

@Bisons1973: “Really poor. Lacking in quality all over the pitch. Toothless upfront again and no ideas or creativity. Fairly emotionless watching that terrible bunch. The disconnect is very real. Worse than last season and that was bad! Woeful and borderline embarrassing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Hickey: “It was a typical Pool performance from last season. Same old same old. Not good enough. Neil, it didn’t work last season, no reason it should this. Get the new blood in the team.”

Baz Thomas: “Long season ahead.”